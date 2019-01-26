× Provo man sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for sexually assaulting 4-5-year-old girl

PROVO, Utah — A Provo man turned himself into jail Saturday after being sentenced to 24 months of probation and 60 days in jail for sexually assaulting a 4-5-year-old girl.

Court documents state that Benjamin Clawson, 22, assaulted the young girl at least three times, around February of 2011 and January of 2014 in Provo.

The documents said that Clawson was between 14 and 16 years of age when the assaults happened and that the victim was four to five years old.

On December 6, 2018, Clawson was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery, a class-A misdemeanor.

On Jan. 17 he was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 24 months probation, and would be required to pay a fine of $889, the documents said.

Clawson was also ordered to complete a psychosexual evaluation, and complete his GED or high school diploma.