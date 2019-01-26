× Police: Shooting in Louisiana leaves 5 dead; gunman still at large

NEW ORLEANS — Officials say a shooting in Louisiana left five people dead, and a manhunt is underway for the suspected shooter.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that 21-year-old Dakota Theirot is believed to be responsible for the shooting spree, that took place at two parishes.

Officials said that at around 9 a.m. Saturday deputies with the Levingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at a trailer park to investigate a homicide and found that three people had been shot dead.

The victims were identified as Billy Ernest, 43, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Summer Ernest, 20.

Shortly after, officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said they also were called to investigate a shooting and found Elizabeth Theriot, 50, and her husband, Keith Theriot, 50 deceased.

Theirot is suspected of being responsible for both shootings, according to police.

Theriot is wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for two counts first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and home invasion.

“We do not believe the suspect to be in Livingston Parish at this time,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “We are working in conjunction with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office as we believe our case is connected to a homicide investigation in that parish. Our investigation is ongoing.”

Officials say Theirot was last seen driving a gray and silver 2004 Dodge Pick-Up truck with Louisiana license plate #C583809.