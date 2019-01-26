Fire ravages new LDS church in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A fire burned down a newly built church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Saturday morning.

The St. George Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. near 300 East 400 South after passerby’s reported a structure fire.

When fire crews got to the scene the flames were coming through the roof near the southeast corner of the building.

The newly renovated stake center was for the St. George East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The St. George East Stake Presidency posted a video of the fire to its Facebook page.

In the post they state it was “truly a sad moment to see it, engulfed in flames and smoke and then fall and disappear into the burning rubble.”

Fire officials do not know what caused the fire but are continuing to investigate.

According to the St. George Fire Department, renovations of the stake center were 85-90 percent complete before the fire broke out.

This is a developing story. Fox 13 will update this post as soon as more information becomes available.