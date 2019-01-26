Jenny Wilson elected Salt Lake County mayor

DRAPER, Utah — Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson has been elected Salt Lake County Mayor.

Wilson was elected mayor after two rounds of balloting at the special election put on by the Salt Lake County Democratic Party. In the second round, she captured 398 votes to Shireen Ghorbani’s 321.

The race replaces replace Ben McAdams, who resigned after he was elected to Congress representing Utah’s 4th Congressional District. Under the law, committee members of the Salt Lake County Democratic Party got to pick his replacement. There are more than 1,100 committee members, but only 761 credentialed showed up to vote on Saturday.

In speeches ahead of the voting, Salt Lake County Councilman Arlyn Bradshaw touted his plans for criminal justice reform, air quality, housing and open space issues.

Stone Fonua described himself as an “outlier.” The former Republican candidate has used the race to try to advance his views on political issues.

“This is between you and me,” Shireen Ghorbani told committee members as she stood on stage alone and touted her platforms. Ghorbani said she took no endorsements in the race but spoke about knocking on 90,000 doors and her engagement in the race.

In contrast, Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson appeared on stage with a huge group of supporters.

“We need someone who is in the driver’s seat on policy and someone who has been there,” she said. “I know how to implement it. I know how to deliver.”

Wilson was the target of a nasty email criticizing her the night before the election. She addressed it on stage before the committee members.

“When they go low, we go high,” she said, quoting Michelle Obama.

In the first round of balloting, Bradshaw and Fonua were eliminated (Fonua got zero votes).