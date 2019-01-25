Why buy a dress that you’ll only wear once when you can rent instead?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to high school proms, they can be pricey. And, chances are... that prom dress will only be worn once.

So, why not rent instead of buy?

'Bling It On Dress Rentals' has the largest variety of dresses in the state... they have dresses in every size, color and style. They get new dresses in every season.

They'll even do alterations if needed and every dress is cleaned.

There are also accessories to go with your prom dress.

And 'Bling It On' has men's rentals as well.

Find them at blingitondressrentals.com or on Instagram: blingitondressrentals or by calling 801-808-4656.