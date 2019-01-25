What is Skijoring, and Where You Can Watch it In-Person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you get when you cross a sleigh ride, with skiing? Kristin Bollinger with Utah Skijoring stopped by to tell us all about a sport called Skijoring, and where you can watch a big competition!

Who: Riders from novice to professionals from all over Utah and the Rocky Mountains

Event is put on and presented by Rocky Mountain Outfitters. They offer year-round recreation activities from horseback riding, fly fishing, wagon rides, sleigh rides, and a Sleepy Hollow haunted wagon ride experience.

What: Western skijoring is an action-packed competition where a horse and rider pull a skier at a fast pace through a course that includes gates, jumps, and rings. Modern skijoring combines Utah's signature ski heritage with its cowboy roots creating a wild, fast paced, spectacular event. Competitors race for cash and prizes based on the fastest times.

When: February 22 and 23, 2019. Competition starts at 10 am both days

Where: Soldier Hollow Resort Stadium 2002 Soldier Hollow Lane, Midway Utah.

Why: Heber Valley is Utah`s Winter Wonderland, and skijoring combines our rural heritage with skiing, a sport in which Utah is famous for, and turns them in to an action-packed event the entire family can enjoy.

Find out more at www.skijoringutah.com.