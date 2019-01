× Vehicle catches fire on I-15 in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Commuters in southern Davis County may be delayed Friday morning after a vehicle caught fire on southbound I-15 in Bountiful.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the vehicle caught fire near milepost 317 in West Bountiful.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 8:24 a.m.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.