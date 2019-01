Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CITY, Utah — Two people are in jail after a raid at a White City home near Sandy.

Detectives served a search warrant on a house near 10500 S and Primrose Dr.

Police told FOX 13 that officers were following up on an investigation of methamphetamine distribution, theft and other crimes.

The Salt Lake County Health Department has sealed the home after it was deemed a health hazard.

A trailer found on the property was likely stolen, according to police.

