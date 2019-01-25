× Senate passes bill to reopen government, heads to House next

(CNN) — The Senate approved a measure Friday to temporarily reopen the federal government with a short-term spending bill that does not include President Donald Trump’s requested $5.7 billion for a border wall

The measure — a three-week stop-gap spending bill that would reopen shuttered parts of the government through February 15 — now heads to the House of Representatives and will then head to the President’s desk for his signature.

Once it is signed by the President, it will put an end to the longest government shutdown in US history.

This story is breaking and will be updated.