Police: Suspect sought after kidnapping, assaulting middle school student, dropping them back off

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Police are searching for a Las Vegas man who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a middle school student Thursday.

“A juvenile victim had arrived at the school and reported to staff that they had been kidnapped and assaulted while on the way to school earlier that morning,” police said in a statement.

Police went on to describe the kidnapping, and the vehicle the suspect was driving:

“A black dually pickup pulled up next to the victim and a male suspect got out of the truck and forced the victim into the vehicle. The suspect drove to another location, sexually assaulted the victim, and eventually dropped the victim back off in the area where the victim was originally abducted.”

35-year-old Antwon Perkins was being sought in connection with the kidnapping. His picture can be seen in a tweet made by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department:

WANTED! – Antwon Perkins is being sought in connection with a kidnapping that occurred yesterday in the area of Farm Rd and Cimarron Rd. Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

RELEASE: https://t.co/7vWA9MLZxz #LVMPDnews #wanted pic.twitter.com/R9h0oA1QRY — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 25, 2019

Anyone with information on the alleged kidnapping and assault was asked to contact police at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. The full press release made by police can be found here.