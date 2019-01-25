× Police: Substitute teacher arrested for sending nudes to students on Snapchat, sexually assaulting other student

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida substitute teacher was arrested Wednesday after police said they became aware of inappropriate activity between her and three students.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 50-year-old Angela Jean Stanton of Iverness, Florida was a short-term substitute teacher at Citrus High School, where the juveniles went.

Sheriff’s officials learned that Stanton had sent nude photos to the three juveniles, and performed oral sex on one of the juveniles, the release stated.

During an interview with officials, Stanton corroborated specific information that was given by the victims, according to the release.

She was arrested and charged with one count of felony lewd and lascivious battery and one count of felony transmitting harmful materials to a minor. Her bond was set to $12,000, officials said.

The full press release can be read here.