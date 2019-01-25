× Police: LDS Hospital on lockdown due to suspicious person with gun

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said Friday that LDS Hospital was on lockdown after a man with a gun on his person made threats to employees.

The hospital is located on 8th Avenue and C Street in Salt Lake City.

Police said an individual was threatening hospital employees and was carrying a gun.

The man was not threatening employees explicitly with the gun, but he had the weapon on his person, police officials said. The man went outside the hospital and left in an unknown vehicle.

This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available.