Mochi is described as “a complete charmer”

Mochi is an eight-year-old teacup poodle, weighting just under five pounds.

She and her brother Marco were surrendered to Hearts4Paws by their owner at the end of December.

Mochi is very loving and mellow and enjoys cuddling with other pups and humans and she loves her naps. But, don't be fooled... she is also very active at times. She is described as "a complete charmer".

Mochi has had a dental cleaning, treatment for an ear infection and a spay surgery and is current on all vaccinations and is chipped. She's having a mammary tumor removed on January 31st, so she won't be ready for adoption until about mid-February. Her adoption fee is $450 to help cover some of her medical care.

She gets along very well with other dogs and meets new people easily. They're not sure how she does with cats or small children, although her size would dictate that she should not be handled roughly, so no very young kids.

Find Mochi at hearts4paws.org.