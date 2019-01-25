× Local reaction to deal for reopening government

Local politicians are releasing statements following President Trump’s announcement that a deal has been reached to reopen the federal government after a month-long shutdown.

Rep. John Curtis

“Since the beginning of this partial government shutdown, I have repeatedly called for Republicans and Democrats to come together and find a compromise,” said Curtis. “The people of Utah have had enough of this shutdown and are ready to see us get back to work solving the country’s problems. I’m glad to see a solution brought forward to open the government and allow us to address critical border security needs. I plan to support it.”