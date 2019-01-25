× LDS temple in St. George to close for major renovation

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will close its temple in St. George, Utah later this year to work on a “major renovation.”

According to an announcement made Friday morning, crews will conduct extensive structural, mechanical, electrical, finish and plumbing work on the 137-year-old building.

The temple was first dedicated in April of 1877 and re-dedicated in November 1975 after it was remodeled.

“The temple serves Latter-day Saints in southwestern Utah and parts of Nevada and Arizona. Further information on the temple renovation will be released later this year,” a statement from the LDS church said.

The St. George Temple is expected will close on November 4 and reopen in 2022.