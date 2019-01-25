Lauren McCluskey’s death ‘absolutely’ preventable, parents say

Speaking to the media for the first time since their daughter’s death, the parents of slain U of U student Lauren McCluskey said her death was “absolutely” preventable.

Jill and Matthew McCluskey told ABC News that University of Utah Police could’ve quickly discovered Melvin Rowland—the man who shot and killed Lauren before killing himself—was on parole.

“One call, and we wouldn’t be sitting here today,” Matthew McCluskey said in the interview with ABC News.

Watch the full interview using the video player above.