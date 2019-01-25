Celebrating National Green Juice Day with this Detox Juice Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You might remember that Kermit the Frog thought it was hard being green. However, it really isn't that difficult to add some greens into your diet each day. In fact, Saturday, January 26 is National Green Juice Day, and a cup of delicious and nutrient-rich green juice is one of the easiest ways to get the essential vitamins, minerals and live enzymes we need everyday to thrive.

Ashley Kearns, owner of Nekter Juice Bars in Sandy, Woods Cross and Lehi, showed us how green juice (or any freshly made and unadulterated juice or blend) offers an array of health benefits derived from various functional foods. Some ingredients are more exotic like turmeric, camu-camu or Kombucha, while other more common foods are surprisingly bursting with nutrients such as celery and coconut.

RECIPE

TOXIN FLUSH JUICE which helps your body to naturally rid itself of toxins in the blood and liver and sooth the tummy too!

Ingredients: Parsley, spinach, apple, lemon and ginger.

Directions: Juice, and enjoy!

Find out more at www.nekterjuicebar.com or by calling (800) 385-1650.