Brined Pork Chops with Balsamic & Basil

Ingredients

• 2 cups water

• 1/2 cup kosher salt

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 head of garlic

• 2 2-inch-thick bone-in pork chop (2 ribs; about 1 1/4 lb.)

• 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

• Flaky or coarse sea salt

• 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

• 2 tbsp balsamic glaze

• 1/2 cup fresh basil

• 1 sprig of fresh thyme

• 2 tbsp fresh olive oil

Instructions

1. Begin by making a simple brine. Bring water, kosher salt, and sugar to a boil in a small sauce pan. Simmer until the sugar is dissolved and then let cool. You can add ice cubes to speed up the process.

2. Once the brine solution is cooled, inject solution into your pork chops, place pork chops into a ziplock bad, and refrigerate for up to 6 hours.

3. Remove the pork chops from the refrigerator and let sit at room temperature for at least 30 min. Then remove the pork chops from the bag and pat dry with paper towels. Lightly season with salt and pepper.

4. Preheat a large sauté pan on high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and then add the pork chops. Brown each side for around 45 seconds or until golden brown.

5. Once browned, remove pan from heat and add butter, thyme, two crushed garlic cloves and half of your chopped basil. Lower your heat to medium-low and continually baste the melted butter, herbs, and spices over the pork chops.

6. Continually baste and flip the pork chops until they are evenly cooked throughout. Depending on the thickness of your meat, the time will differ. Cook until it reaches an internal temperature of 143ºF.

7. Once cooked through, removed the pork chops form the pan and let rest 1-2 minutes before serving. Finish the pork chops with fresh basil and glaze with the balsamic. Enjoy.

