‘The Place’ Hosts Try Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks

Apple Cider Vinegar products are popping up at health food stores everywhere, so we wanted to try out some of the products and see how they taste, and how we feel afterward.

Products we tried

Bragg Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar

Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar All Natural Drink

Ethan's Apple Cider Vinegar Shot

Some of the Benefits

Digestive benefits: It can be balancing for the digestive system when taken properly. Studies have shown regular ACV use leads to weightloss because it provides a feeling of satiety. There are also studies that show it lowers amount of insulin needed after ingesting carbs, so the meal doesn't spike your blood sugar.

Fighting Infestion: We found that ACV is also anti-bacterial so it can help soothe sore throats and fight pathogens. Amanda used it on an eye stye and it went away quickly! You can also use it as a clarifying shampoo or dandruff treatment.

On your skin: Wiping diluted ACV on your face can make your skin feel smoother, absorb excess oil and reduce fine lines. Dr. Oz says, "This works by restoring the proper pH levels to your skin, and beta-carotene helps to counter future skin damage. Plus, a dab of diluted apple cider vinegar left overnight on age spots, pimples or acne scars will help reduce their appearance." He also says you can also use it on your skin to neutralize the burn of a sunburn!

How to take Apple Cider Vinegar safely, according to healthline.com.

Limit your intake: Start with a smaller amount and gradually work up to a maximum of 2 tablespoons (30 ml) per day, depending on your personal tolerance.

Minimize your tooth exposure to acetic acid: Try diluting the vinegar in water and drinking it through a straw.

Rinse your mouth: Rinse with water after taking it. To prevent further enamel damage, wait at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth.

Consider avoiding it if you have gastroparesis: Avoid apple cider vinegar or limit the amount to 1 teaspoon (5 ml) in water or salad dressing.

Be aware of allergies: Allergies to apple cider vinegar are rare, but stop taking it immediately if you experience an allergic reaction.

Using on skin? Do a test patch first!