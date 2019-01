Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sundance Film Festival kicks off Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Each year Salt Lake Magazine reviews the films, covers the parties and keeps readers up on what's up at the festival.

A signature of the coverage is the #stuartselfie. Stuart Graves is the official Salt Lake Magazine "star stalker" and each year he cruises Main Street in Park City to grab photos with the famous faces strolling the town.

You can see his pics on Instagram and Twitter @Slmag and on saltlakemagazine.com.