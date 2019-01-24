Recipe for Homemade Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homemade Peanut Butter

Ingredients:

2 c. dry roasted peanuts

2 tbsp. honey

½ tsp. salt

Directions:

1. Place the peanuts in a food processor. Turn it on and let it run 5 minutes.

2. Add the honey and salt and process 30 more seconds to combine.

3. Place in an airtight container and store in the fridge or at room temperature if it will be used within a day or two.

Peanut Butter Bars

Ingredients:

For the bars:

¾ c. butter ¼ c. butter

½ c. sugar 1 tbsp. cocoa powder

1 c. brown sugar 1 ½ tbsp. milk

2 large eggs 1 ¼ c. powdered sugar

½ tsp. vanilla 1 tsp. vanilla

½ c. creamy peanut butter (plus more for spreading over finished bars)

¾ tbsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 ½ c. AP flour

2 c. rolled oats

For the chocolate frosting:

¼ c. butter

½ c. sugar 1 tbsp. cocoa powder

1 c. brown sugar 1 ½ tbsp. milk

2 large eggs 1 ¼ c. powdered sugar

½ tsp. vanilla 1 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350. In a large mixing bowl, combine the butter, sugar and brown sugar. Mix with a hand mixer until creamy. Add the eggs, vanilla, and peanut butter and mix well.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking soda, salt and oats. Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix just until combined.

3. Evenly spread the batter into a greased 9 x 13 baking dish. Bake for 18-20 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool at least 1 hour. Spread the top with a thin layer of peanut butter.

4. Make the frosting by combining the butter, cocoa powder, and milk in a saucepan. Heat to boiling stirring frequently. Lower heat and simmer 2 minutes then stir in the powdered sugar and vanilla. Immediately spread over the finished peanut butter bars. It will thicken as it cools.

5. Let the frosting cool and set, then cut and enjoy.