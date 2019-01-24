Proper Burger Co. shares 2 favorite recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Proper Burger Co. is known for its Rarebit Style and Pork City style burgers.

Rarebit is any protein of your choice with bacon, house beer-cheese rarebit sauce, whole grain mustard, tomato and red onion.

Pork City USA is any protein of your choice with house-made ham, bacon, a fried egg, fries, ,Proper sauce, American cheese, tomato and pickled jalapenos.

You can find more menu items at properburgerslc.com or by calling 801-906-8604.

They're also on Facebook: properburgerslc and Instagram: @properburger.

Rarebit Sauce

6oz (1.5 sticks) Unsalted Butter

3/4 cup All-purpose Flour

1 Small Yellow Onion, small diced

12 oz (1 can) Golden or Pilsner-style Ale (Non-Alcoholic beer may be used instead)

2 cups Whole Milk

1.5 T Whole Grain or Spicy Brown Mustard

1 T Worcestershire Sauce

2 t White Wine Vinegar

1/2 t Kosher Salt

4 sprigs (about 1 T) Fresh Thyme, leaves picked

8oz Shredded White Cheddar

8oz Crumbled gorgonzola

prep time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Yield: approx. 6 cups

Cooking Instructions

1. Prepare, gather and measure all your ingredients, making sure to keep each ingredient separate from the others. This recipe requires constant attention.

2. Be sure to remove the thick, woody stems when picking the leaves off the thyme sprigs.

3. In a 2 quart saucepan, melt the butter over medium low heat.

4. Once the butter is melted, add the onion and cook, stirring often, until the onion is translucent (about 10 minutes).

5. While the onion cooks, combine the beer and the whole milk in a 4 quart saucepan and place over low heat. Be extra careful to not scorch the milk, so whisk often and never reach a simmer.

6. When the onion is ready, add the flour to the butter and onion mixture and stir constantly to create a roux. Once the flour is added to the butter mixture, cook for about 30 seconds.

7. When the roux is ready, add it to the beer and milk mixture, whisking the mixture constantly. After about 2-3 minutes of constant whisking, you should see the mixture thicken considerably.

8. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the thyme leaves, both cheeses, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, white wine vinegar, and salt.

9. Using a handheld immersion blender, blend all the ingredients into the sauce until well incorporated and the cheese has melted. If you do not have an immersion blender, use a rubber spatula to fold in the remaining ingredients until the cheese has melted. Do not place your sauce in a blender or food processor.

10. Salt to taste and enjoy on just about anything!

Pickled Jalapeno

1 LB (8 -10) Green Jalapenos

2 CUPS Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 CUP Granulated White Sugar

3 Whole Garlic Cloves

1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt

Inactive Time: 4 hours

Yield: 1 quart

Cooking Instructions

1. Carefully using a mandolin, or a very sharp knife, remove the stems from the jalapenos and cut them all 1/4 inch thick slices, and place the jalapeno slices in a 32oz mason jar.

2. Add the apple cider vinegar, kosher salt, and granulated sugar into a 2 quart saucepan and stir to dissolve the sugar and salt.

3. Put the saucepan with the vinegar solution on the stove over high heat and bring to a boil.

4. While the vinegar comes to a boil, carefully peel the the garlic cloves, keeping them intact and not crushed. After the garlic cloves are peeled, place them on top of the sliced jalapenos in the mason jar.

"5. Once the vinegar solution has come to a boil, remove it from heat. Be careful not to spill, pour the solution over the garlic and jalapenos into the mason jar. "

"6. If you have a pickling or fermentation weight, you may use this to keep the jalapenos submerged. If not, do your best to keep them submerged in the vinegar solution and put the lid on the mason jar. "

7. Allow them to cool to room temperature before moving the pickles to the fridge. Let the pickles sit in the brine for at least 4 hours before using (but preferably up to 24 hours).

8.The pickles can be kept in the fridge for up to a month using this method. A blue discoloration occurring on the garlic cloves is natural.