Police: aggravated murder charges filed against juvenile who stabbed three people, killing one

VERNAL, Utah — In September 2018, Vernal Police responded to a reported stabbing at a home.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, at the time, police determined “a single suspect unknown to the family had forcibly entered the residence,” then proceeded to stab all three occupants multiple times.

Kyle and Kathy Reynolds were treated on scene for extensive injuries, while CalDee Reynolds was airlifted to another facility. CalDee Reynolds later succumbed to his injuries.

Through investigation, police identified the stabbing suspect as a male juvenile. Police also found that the juvenile had been incarcerated on unrelated charges shortly after the stabbing.

Formal charges were filed Thursday in the 8th District Juvenile Court against the juvenile suspect. Charges include one count of criminal homicide aggravated murder, two counts of attempted criminal homicide aggravated murder, and aggravated burglary.