In case of emergency, you can also stop by the Pet Food Pantry at 2005 S 1100 East in Salt Lake City. Operating hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 11-3 p.m. The society asks that people please make arrangements prior to visiting by calling 801-574-2445.

You can also help by donated cat and dog food to the pantry.