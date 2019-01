Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beauty blogs and magazines are blowing up with 2 notable trends: Pigmented eyeshadow, and the natural-face look.

Makeup artist Bobbi Farnsworth stopped by to show us the products and techniques for getting these trends to work for everyday wear.

Pigmented eye shadow: L.O.C.K. It Color Pencils

Natural makeup: Ciate Dewy Stix, Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Foundation, Make Up For Ever

Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation

Find her online at Instagram.com/bobbisbeauty.