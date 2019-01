× Driver injured in crash involving UHP car

OREM, Utah — A driver went to a hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a Utah Highway Patrol car on I-15.

According to UHP, the incident happened at 11:30 Wednesday night on southbound I-15 in Orem.

The driver was traveling too fast given the road conditions at the time, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the UHP patrol car, a tweet from UHP said.

The trooper was not injured.