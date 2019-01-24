Company selling $80 used tissues claiming they help prevent the flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What are you willing to do to avoid getting the flu?

Would you go as far as using pre-infected tissues, complete with sneezes already in them?

Yes, for $80 a Copenhagen-based company called Vaev will send you a box of used tissues it says contains all the stuff left over after a sick person sneezes.

They are mailed in a stylish petri dish.

Just take them out and wipe your nose to transfer the germs to yourself.

The company suggests a tissue that's already been used may help you fend off illnesses.

It says the already-been-used tissue "works hand in hand with the human body to keep your immune system feeling like your immune system."

If you can believe it, the company has already sold out.

"We believe using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills," Vaev says online.