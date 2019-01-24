Asian Beef Meatball Subs with Crunchy Slaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried ginger

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 1/2 cups panko bread crumbs

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sriracha

6 large hoagie buns, warmed

Pepper, to taste

Crunchy Slaw

2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

3 cups green cabbage, shredded

1 large carrot, finely shredded

3 green onions, chopped

1/2 English cucumber, diced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, whisk together the first six ingredients (through red pepper flakes) with pepper, to taste. Add ground beef, bread crumbs and egg. Combine all ingredients. Form beef mixture into golf ball size balls. In a large skillet over medium heat, add sesame and canola oil. Cook meatballs on all sides until browned and cooked through. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise and sriracha.

For the Crunchy Slaw, in a large bowl, whisk together the first five ingredients (through sesame oil) with salt and pepper. Add the cabbage, carrot, cucumber and cilantro. Use tongs to combine mixture.

To serve, spread the mayonnaise and sriracha mixture on the inside of each hoagie. Divide the meatballs and place inside each hoagie. Top with desired amount of Crunchy Slaw. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council