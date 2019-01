Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Volunteers are taking part in the "Point-in-Time Count" this week to gather information on assist people dealing with homelessness in Utah.

The volunteers are seeking out and interviewing people living on the streets "to find out where they slept on the night of Jan. 23, providing an in-depth single-night look at homelessness in Utah," a news release from Salt Lake County Homeless Services said.

The information gathered will help policymakers measure progress toward ending homelessness and help plan services and programs to address the needs of homeless people in Utah.

