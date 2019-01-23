× Woman ‘caught in the act’ of shoveling, cleaning bathrooms in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is praising a woman whom they said was “caught in the act” of cleaning bathrooms, shoveling snow and picking up trash in American Fork Canyon.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office said the woman, identified only by her first name “Tanya,” decided to help maintain a picnic site in the canyon “in view of the government shutdown, and out of a sense of civic pride.”

Tanya and her dog, Jenna, were cleaning up a picnic site on January 17, during a rainstorm and after a recent snowstorm, when a deputy patrolling the canyon noticed her hard work.

“I have been inspired by posts on social media encouraging us to do our part in taking care of our parks, so I headed up AF Canyon, a place I spend a lot of time enjoying. . . . think of the areas you often love to visit, then show your love by taking action in whatever way you can to keep those areas clean. . . . We are so blessed to live in an area that offers so many incredible places to explore and enjoy. Let’s do our part and show our appreciation,” Tanya told the Sheriff’s Office.