Where You Can Get a Brand-New Home in the $200’s

Homes in the Salt Lake Valley can be more expensive than an average budget allows, so we were pleasantly surprised to learn about a community where not only you can get an affordable home, but also one that is brand-new, and comes interior-designed! Amanda visited the Day Ranch construction site to speak with Woodside Homes sales professionals Claire Larson and Tiffiny Schindler to find out more about this attractive community! Here's what she learned:

• Day Ranch in Bluffdale NOW SELLING - 3 different townhomes: Legacy, Regency and Enclave. - Located in Bluffdale right next to Independence at the Point. Great location with Silicon Slopes, shopping and restaurants close by. Also an easy commute into Salt Lake City.

• Townhomes starting in the mid $200s - Two and Three Story Townhomes some with basements and some without. Multiple floor plans!

• Community Amenities - Middle School and Elementary School being built, future church, walking trails, and two 10-acre parks.

• What makes Woodside Homes Townhomes different - Woodside designed these floor plans around the idea of a single family home that happens to be attached. No matter what you are looking for in a home, we probably have it and at a surprisingly low price.

• Day Ranch Pre-Grand Opening Event - January 26th from 12 - 3 pm. FREE food!! Disneyland vacation giveaway and more!

Find out more at www.WoodsideHomes.com/Utah or by calling 801-474-7904.