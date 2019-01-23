× Unmasked on the Masked Singer: the Poodle is…(spoilers ahead!)

People were shocked when The Poodle left the stage of The Masked Singer, after her performance of “Time After Time.”

If you haven’t watched Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer and you don’t know who was behind the poodle mask, and more importantly, you don’t want to know, stop reading now.

Okay?

The Poodle is…Margaret Cho!

Margaret Cho is a stand-up comedian, actress, fashion designer and author. She’s also no stranger to singing and performing, releasing a single titled “I Cho Am a Woman” in 2008 and also creating her own burlesque show.

Cho began performing professionally at the age of 16, later winning a comedy contest where the prize was opening for Jerry Seinfeld. She rose to fame in the early ’90s and has not stopped working since, starring in shows like “Drop Dead Diva” and also appearing on a season of “Dancing with the Stars. “