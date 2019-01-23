President Trump postpones State of the Union address, says he’ll do it after shutdown ends
President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Wednesday evening that he is canceling the State of the Union address until the shutdown is over.
The announcement comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not allow Trump to give the address in the House chamber while the government remains shut down in a letter.
The federal government shutdown has stretched into its 33rd day, the longest government shutdown in history.