× President Trump postpones State of the Union address, says he’ll do it after shutdown ends

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Wednesday evening that he is canceling the State of the Union address until the shutdown is over.

As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative – I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

….alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

The announcement comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not allow Trump to give the address in the House chamber while the government remains shut down in a letter.

The federal government shutdown has stretched into its 33rd day, the longest government shutdown in history.