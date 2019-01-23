Police seek suspects in deer statue theft

SALT LAKE CITY — In what might be one of the weirder crimes you read about today, police are looking for two “persons of interest” in the theft of two bronze deer statues.

According to police, the theft occurred between 9 p.m. on January 14 and 4:30 p.m. on January 15 in the area of 1400 East Stratford Avenue.

Police said in a Facebook post that there has been an attempt to sell the cut-down statues to a metal recycler.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and refer to case number 19-8691.

Police provided a photo that depicts one of the persons of interest and a vehicle possibly belonging to a suspect.