× Multiple people shot in hostage situation at Suntrust Bank in Sebring, Florida

Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell said that multiple people have been shot in a “hostage situation” at a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida.

Elwell told CNN the incident began after noon on Wednesday. He confirmed there were injuries. It was unclear if those injured were bank employees or customers inside the bank during the incident.

Overhead video of the scene from CNN affiliate WFLA shows a heavy police presence, several ambulances and a large SWAT vehicle on the scene. Medical personnel entered the bank after the glass entrance to it was destroyed.

US-27 is shut down in both directions from Golfview Drive to Lakeview Drive due to an ongoing law enforcement incident, police said.

“We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected,” said Sun Trust’s Chief Communications Officer Sue Mallino. “We will provide more information as soon as we can.”

Family members, coworkers, and friends looking to reunite with loved ones after the incident are gathering at the nearby Inn on the Lakes, according to Yanique Blackellar, the front desk manager of the inn. Blackellar would not provide any details on how many people are at the inn, and did not provide any details on the incident.

Sebring, Florida, located in Highlands County in the south-central part of the state, had a population of just over 10,000 people as of the 2010 US Census. The SunTrust Bank sits along US-27, between Lake Jackson and Little Lake Jackson.