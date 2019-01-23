Is Joey Fatone the “rabbit” on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of people have been guessing that NSYNC boy band member Joey Fatone is behind the rabbit mask on FOX's 'The Masked Singer'.

Chelsie called her friend, Joey, up to see if he would confirm or deny the rumors.... and he did!

Joey says his Twitter page blew up with people wanting to know if he was the rabbit when the show debuted. "And I'm going what rabbit? What are you talking about. No! I'm not a rabbit. No, I've never been a rabbit. I've done some silly stuff in my life but dressing up as a rabbit wasn't one of them," he said.

Joey did say he finds the show hilarious and would love to be a judge on it.

Right now he's busy with a new game show he's hosting called "Common Knowledge". It's airing on the Game Show Network.