Fatal crash forces road closure on Lake Ave. in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A fatal crash has forced police to close a section of Lake Ave. in South Jordan Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation said the eastbound and westbound lanes of Lake Ave. are closed at the intersection with Mountain View Corridor.

At 11:29 a.m., South Jordan City officials urged drivers to use Bangerter Hwy. or another alternate route “for the next several hours.”

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

