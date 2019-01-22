× Stars from ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘The Office’ Marvel and more to appear at April FanX convention

SALT LAKE CITY — The founders for FanX, Salt Lake’s comic convention, announced via Facebook Live Tuesday some of the celebrities that will be appearing at their spring event.

Dan Farr and Bryan Brandenburg made a virtual press conference and dropped the names of seven celebrities who will be attending. The event will take place April 19 and 20 at the Salt Lake Palace Convention Center.

Below is a list of the celebrities who will appear:

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin in “The Office.”

David Bradley, who played Filch in the “Harry Potter” series.

Warwick Davis, who played Professor Flitwick in the “Harry Potter” series.

Aimee Garcia, who played Ella Lopez in “Lucifer” and appeared regularly on “Dexter.”

Adelaide Kane, the actress who played Mary Queen of Scots in “Reign,” and who appeared in “The Purge.”

Pom Klementieff, who is known for playing the Mantis in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Tony Todd, who is known for his appearances in “Final Destination” and “Candyman.” For more information on FanX, click here.