Smoky Taco Soup recipe from Cayt’s Meats and Meals

Caytlin McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals helped us celebrate Taco Tuesday!
Smoky Taco Soup
Smoked beef- cubed up or chopped up into small pieces. (In this recipe Cayt uses a Reverse Seared beef flap that was seasoned up with Real Salt, Garlic, Valentina and orange juice. Smoked for 2 hours at 225° and then seared on her Camp Chef Sear Box.)
1 diced up, sauteed yellow onion
Can of corn
Can of black beans
Can of kidney beans
1 large jar of salsa
1 can of chopped, stewed tomatoes
2 cans of Green chiles
2 Tbsps of Cumin, 1 Tbsp garlic, 1/4 cup dehydrated, minced onion)
( or you could simply use a taco packet)
4 cups of beef broth
Combine all these ingredients into a stock pot and simply simmer away! Simmering for atleast an hour is going to help the flavors really come through beautifully. Serve with a sprinkle of cheese, cilantro, tortilla chips and squeeze of a lime!
For more information find Cayt's Meats and Meals on Facebook.