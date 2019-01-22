Smoky Taco Soup recipe from Cayt’s Meats and Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caytlin McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals helped us celebrate Taco Tuesday!

Smoky Taco Soup

Smoked beef- cubed up or chopped up into small pieces. (In this recipe Cayt uses a Reverse Seared beef flap that was seasoned up with Real Salt, Garlic, Valentina and orange juice. Smoked for 2 hours at 225° and then seared on her Camp Chef Sear Box.)

1 diced up, sauteed yellow onion

Can of corn

Can of black beans

Can of kidney beans

1 large jar of salsa

1 can of chopped, stewed tomatoes

2 cans of Green chiles

2 Tbsps of Cumin, 1 Tbsp garlic, 1/4 cup dehydrated, minced onion)

( or you could simply use a taco packet)

4 cups of beef broth

Combine all these ingredients into a stock pot and simply simmer away! Simmering for atleast an hour is going to help the flavors really come through beautifully. Serve with a sprinkle of cheese, cilantro, tortilla chips and squeeze of a lime!

For more information find Cayt's Meats and Meals on Facebook.