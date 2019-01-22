× Salt Lake City Council chooses Analia Valdemoros to fill vacant Council District 4 seat

SALT LAKE CITY — At the Jan. 22 Salt Lake City Council meeting, Analia Valdemoros was chosen to represent Council District 4, to replace Derek Kitchen, who served for the district until he was elected into the Utah State Senate in November of 2018.

Valdemoros was one of 22 candidates who applied for the position, the council said in a press release Tuesday. The position had been vacant since Jan. 1.

“I’m thrilled to continue to serve our City, previously as a city planner, currently as a business owner, and now as a City Councilwoman,’’ said Valdemoros.

18 of the 22 candidates were given five minutes to speak at the Council Work Session Tuesday, the press release said.

After the candidates spoke, Council Members held a discussion about the candidates, then voted on their top four choices. Valdemoros was then chosen by a unanimous vote to fill the seat.

“We were excited with the qualified pool of promising candidates to represent District 4. In the end, it was a difficult choice,” said Council Chair Charlie Luke. “We welcome Ana to the Council as we work on building on the great progress we have seen in our City in the last several years.”

To watch the full interview and Salt Lake City Council session, click here.