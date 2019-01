ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George asked for the public’s help locating a woman who was last seen in the area of a local Costco Monday.

Police said Connie Cawley, 38, is five-foot-six, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Cawley was asked to call police at 435-627-4300.

If you know the location of Connie or you see her, please call St George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 19P001716. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/OsJARGqAgF — St George Police (@sgcitypubsafety) January 22, 2019