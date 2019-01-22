× Oscar Mayer seeks ‘hotdogger’ to drive Wienermobile

VERONA, Wis. — Oscar Mayer is accepting applications for its “Oscar Mayer Hotdogger” job, which includes the use of a certain hot dog-shaped company car.

“Do you dream in ketchup and mustard? You might be missing out on your next calling: to be an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger!,” a tweet from the company said.

The position involves much more than driving the Wienermobile. It’s a one-year public relations gig, and applicants are expected to promote the Oscar Mayer brand “through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery store and military visits [and] charity functions,” the job listing says.

Click here to view the full listing. [PDF]

Resumes are being accepted through January 31.