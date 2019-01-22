Officer tries stopping a car in West Valley City, but the driver rams his car instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Three people were arrested early Tuesday morning after a short chase in West Valley City.

Around 12:30 a.m. an officer was patrolling in the area of 4700 south and 5200 west.

A West Valley City police officer attempted to stop a red Honda Civic for a traffic violation, but the driver took off.

The car ended up in a cul-de-sac and the officer attempted to block the car.

Instead, police say, the car turned around and hit the officer's car.

"The car isn't stolen, but the driver of the vehicle had several outstanding felony warrants and that was why he fled," Lt. Todd Gray said. "The vehicle turned onto the canal road and got stuck in the snow and the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot."

Officers set up a perimeter and began a search.

With the help of a K9 unit, all three suspects were caught hiding in different backyards.

Investigators are still sorting it all out but say the driver will face several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.