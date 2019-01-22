× Jackie Chan to visit Salt Lake City’s Leonardo Museum Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Jackie Chan is coming to Utah.

The movie star will be visiting The Leonardo Museum in Salt Lake City Thursday as part of his environmental exhibit, “Jackie Chan: Green Hero.”

Chan will speak Thursday at a panel discussion as the exhibit premiers in North America for the first time.

“Attendees will also be invited to preview the ‘Jackie Chan: Green Hero’ exhibit… two days before it opens to the public,” a press release stated.

