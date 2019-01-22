How a $25 Plan Can Save You Money Forever on Your Gas Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In winter, many of us see a huge spike in our gas bill as we try to keep our homes warm. But what if your bill didn't rise so exponentially every winter? Therm, the Dominion Energy Wise Guy, stopped by with the following suggestions for making your home more efficient, therefore saving you money.

"I love helping customers save money on their gas bill. And you know, there are some real easy things we can do that can make a big difference. Best of all, a lot of these things are affordable," said Therm.

Caulking around windows

• Like water, air takes the path of least resistance, and so if there are gaps for the air to pass through, it is a guarantee that you will be feeling a draft on either side of it.

• Caulking ﬁts itself into any unique space that requires ﬁlling, and by using the application gun and the type of caulking most appropriate with the material it`s encompassing, you can ﬁll gaps in less than a minute that will last you years on end.

Weather stripping

• Help reduce wasted energy and unnecessary fuel costs by using weather stripping

• A great way to make sure the door has a good seal is to darken the room and see if you see any light coming from around and under the door. If so, weather stripping like this is a good ﬁx.

• Weather stripping is only a few dollars. If you have a gap under the door, you may have an adjustable threshold. If so, a few turns with a screwdriver will raise the threshold enough to create a tighter ﬁt.

Furnace ﬁlter

• Energy Efﬁciency : As dirt and debris accumulate in your ﬁlter, air has trouble passing through, and your furnace has to work increasingly harder just to keep your home warm.

• Healthier air quality

• A longer life for HVAC unit Smart Thermostats

• Adjust the temperature in your home from anywhere

• Easy to Program

• Saves money and energy

Of all the tips Therm shared, the best one for the value - by far - is this one: A Home Energy Plan from Dominion Energy. For $25, they will send one of their energy experts to your house to conduct an energy-efﬁciency inspection and provide you with a report of speciﬁc things you can do to get the most out of your energy dollar. The expert also will provide you with some free energy-saving items such as pipe insulation for the water heater, efﬁciency-ﬂow shower heads and faucet tips (if you`ll use them). Our expert will also include a list of rebate qualiﬁed appliances and measures that can really help you lower your bill. If you follow through on any of the rebate-qualiﬁed recommendations, the $25 charge for the home energy plan will be refunded to you as a credit on your gas bill. Basically the service is FREE - that`s how much Dominion Energy cares about helping customers use energy wisely.

Schedule your home energy plan or find more info by calling 1-888-324-3221 or visiting www.thermwise.com.