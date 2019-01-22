Government shutdown big topic of discussion at Mitt Romney’s first town hall as U.S. Senator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Utah — The government shutdown was the major topic of conversation at a town hall held by Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

The crowd was so large, two rooms were needed so the overflow crowd could watch a video feed of the event.

Romney answered several questions about the government shutdown. He affirmed his support for some kind of a border barrier, but he disagrees with the method being used to get the funding needed for that barrier

“Our nation and our Constitution is built on a principle of compromise,” Romney said. “We have three branches of government. They have to work together. They don’t all get what they want.”

Romney said he does not agree with holding federal workers hostage while the dispute over the border wall plays out.

“People who are in an emergency situation like this and are required to work should be paid. I agree with that and I support that legislation,” Romney said.

A woman from Ogden told Romney both she and her husband are federal employees.

“I just wanted to express to Mitt Romney where we are coming from,” said the woman who asked not to be identified out of fear she may lose her job. “We are struggling. It is very stressful.”

She asked Romney why the Senate has not yet voted on a bill to reopen the government.

Romney told her the Senate is scheduled to vote on two bills Thursday that could end the shutdown if passed in the House of Representatives and signed by President Trump.

Romney admitted he doesn’t have all the answers.

“We have to do other things than just build a fence. A fence is going to be helpful, but it doesn’t begin to solve the problem of illegal immigration,” Romney said.