Former head of Utah League of Cities and Towns accused of misusing tax dollars

SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against the former director of Utah’s League of Cities and Towns, accusing him of misusing tax dollars for personal benefit.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office charged Ken Bullock with felony theft, misuse of public money and racketeering. It stems from an audit two years ago that uncovered misuse of funds and was referred to prosecutors.

Bullock is accused of using a League credit card to purchase personal travel, but not fully reimbursing it back. Charging documents also allege he made large purchases for golf equipment, country club fees, the Apple store and a hotel booking in Las Vegas from 2012 to 2016. Prosecutors allege he spent $69,550.91, but only reimbursed ULCT $45,857.12. Much of that travel was to visit his sons, charging documents alleged.

After the state audit was made public, Bullock resigned from his position. He then went to work for Salt Lake City as a lobbyist on Utah’s Capitol Hill. Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s office told FOX 13 that Bullock resigned on Tuesday morning, before criminal charges were filed.

Court records show Bullock had not yet retained an attorney as of Tuesday afternoon. No court appearance had been scheduled.

The ULCT is a taxpayer-funded group that municipalities pay into to provide lobbying and advocacy services.