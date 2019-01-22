Enjoy ‘The Greatest Showman’ in an entirely new way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you love the movie 'The Greatest Showman'? Well, get ready to love it even more!

A unique production where the audience views the movie, but also is entertained by professional singers and dancers in seven live performances during the film is coming to Salt Lake City. It's called 'Angels of the Greatest Showman'.

The live talent includes David Osmond as The Showman and April Meservey as Charity Barnum. In addition, five actors from the original movie will be performing and will be a part of a panel Q&A session to be held after the movie ends.

Those in attendance will get exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and experiences about what it was like to be on the set of 'The Greatest Showman'.

VIP ticket holders will also get to meet the cast of the show and get photos, autographs and some merchandise.

This is no small cast with 25 singers, dancers and actors!

Get your tickets now to the February 8 and 9 performances at Kingsbury Hall by calling 801-581-7100 or by clicking here.

For more information please visit: hollywoodonbroadway.com/comingsoon.