× Donny Osmond involved in crash during big Utah storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Singer/songwriter Donny Osmond was one of the scores of drivers involved in crashes Monday as a big snowstorm hit northern Utah.

“It’s snowing like crazy here in #Utah, and guess who decided to hit a tree? Luckily no one was hurt,” Osmond wrote on social media.

Fans expressed concern for Osmond, especially since he recently underwent shoulder surgery.

A picture accompanying Osmond’s tweet showed front-end damage on his vehicle, including a partially-crumpled hood.

Osmond said a Utah County-area auto body shop will help him out.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol troopers had responded to 234 crashes.