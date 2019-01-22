× 14-year-old critically injured after falling off Ferris wheel at SCHEELS store in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A 14-year-old child with autism was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a Ferris wheel inside a SCHEELS store in Sandy, officials said.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen with the Sandy Police Department said the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. The SCHEELS in question is located at 11282 State Street.

It was unknown how far the boy fell, Nielsen said.

Neilsen stated that the teen was accompanied by his father when the accident occurred.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.